Big Sky Blend: River Edge Resort and Steakhouse

Discover the newly revamped River Edge Resort and Steakhouse in Alberton, where an exceptional steakhouse experience awaits with their exciting new menu. Indulge in delightful dishes like Chicken or Beef Crepes and a tantalizing Smoked Duck Salad. Whether you prefer a serene meal in the newly constructed pavilion overlooking the Clark Fork, or the cozy ambiance of the remodeled dining area indoors, River Edge offers the perfect setting.

For a complete getaway, why not extend your stay? The River Edge Motel offers a charming retreat amidst majestic views and abundant wildlife. Each room exudes a cozy cabin atmosphere, uniquely themed and equipped with modern comforts including private bathrooms and flat-screen TVs. Large picture windows provide stunning vistas of the mountains and river with convenient direct access to the river.

If camping is more your style, River Edge features a well-appointed campground. Choose from sites suitable for motor coaches, RVs, or scenic tent sites right by the riverbank, all at affordable nightly and weekly rates. Amenities include laundry facilities, shower rooms, and a pet-friendly environment, ensuring a comfortable stay for all guests.

Conveniently located less than 30 minutes from Missoula, River Edge Resort offers a peaceful retreat from city life without venturing too far. Whether dining, lodging, or camping, River Edge promises a memorable experience surrounded by Montana's natural beauty.