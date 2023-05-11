Big Sky Blend: Swan River Gardens

25 years ago, a young couple (Tamus and Lisa Gannon) started Swan River Gardens which has now grown into a thriving, quality "hometown garden center" nestled at the base of the Swan Mountains in Bigfork. And they're doing something right because folks travel in from all OVER western Montana! The beautiful hanging baskets at Southgate Mall in Missoula and those that line Electric Avenue in Bigfork? Those are done by Swan River Gardens!!

While many changes have occurred over the last two decades, their mission has remained the same: to educate and inspire their customers of all gardening levels while providing exceptional customer service. They are committed to offering quality annual flowers, vegetables, perennials, trees and shrubs. Together with garden accessories and supplies, they feature 13 greenhouses, a large gift shop, a vast outdoor nursery and a bulk yard ready to meet your landscape and gardening needs. Did I mention the cutest kiddo idea ever? They have Lil' Sprouts to-go kits which literally plant that seed of gardening knowledge early!

Lisa & Tamus consider their employees their most valuable resource. They invest in crew development and product knowledge to help their team reach their highest level of expertise... and it shows! I learned a lot about "pinching" from Shelley Gonzales ;)

This year Swan River Gardens is celebrating their 25th anniversary on June 10th with in-house specials all day long and a free gift bag with purchase! You can also register in-person for a monthly drawing of free products to be given away on the 25th of every month all season long!

Be sure to check them out online, on Facebook / Instagram or just by stopping by 175 Swan River Road in Bigfork!