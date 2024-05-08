Big Sky Blend: Swan River Gardens Has Mother's Day Gifts!

Mother’s Day is not only a great gift-giving occasion it also marks the kickoff of planting season. Lisa, Tamus, and the crew at Swan River Gardens are ready for both! You can conveniently browse online to order hanging baskets for gift-giving. A gift card is a thoughtful way to let Mom give her garden a boost and can be purchased in the store or on the website.

While it’s still a little early for outdoor planting, safeguarding your plants with covers or bringing them inside will protect from any late freezes. If you’re not into risking the temperamental Montana spring weather, why not some indoor plants to enjoy? Swan River Gardens has a beautiful selection of house plants, succulents, even Bonsai trees to add beauty to your indoor space.

Situated on Swan River Road in Bigfork near the Echo Lake Café, Swan River Gardens is perfect for a post-breakfast or lunch stroll to explore the treasures in the garden!

Swan River Gardens can be reached at (406) 837-3375 or by visiting their website: www.SwanRiverGardens.com.