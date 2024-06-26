Big Sky Blend: The 48th Annual 4th of July Celebration at Fort Missoula

Join us at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for a festive Independence Day celebration like no other! On Thursday, July 4th, we invite you to our 48th Annual Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with patriotic fun and activities.
Activities kick off at 10am and include:
- Live Music by the Missoula City Band
- Wagon Rides
- Old-fashioned children’s games
- Food trucks
- Scavenger hunt (for adults too!)
- Tours of historical sites like the lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, Trolley Barn, and locomotive
- Historic steam-engine sawmill demos
- Antique engine displays
- Historical surveying and Montana genealogy
- Craft vendors
- Activity Booths hosted by various groups
- Miniature ponies
- Cold beer
- Model Railroad Displays
- And much more!
This event is happening rain or shine. Follow the signs and join us at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for a day of community, history, and celebration!