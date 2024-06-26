Big Sky Blend: The 48th Annual 4th of July Celebration at Fort Missoula

Join us at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for a festive Independence Day celebration like no other! On Thursday, July 4th, we invite you to our 48th Annual Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with patriotic fun and activities.

Activities kick off at 10am and include:

- Live Music by the Missoula City Band

- Wagon Rides

- Old-fashioned children’s games

- Food trucks

- Scavenger hunt (for adults too!)

- Tours of historical sites like the lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, Trolley Barn, and locomotive

- Historic steam-engine sawmill demos

- Antique engine displays

- Historical surveying and Montana genealogy

- Craft vendors

- Activity Booths hosted by various groups

- Miniature ponies

- Cold beer

- Model Railroad Displays

- And much more!

This event is happening rain or shine. Follow the signs and join us at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula for a day of community, history, and celebration!