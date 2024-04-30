Big Sky Blend: The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

Preserving Missoula’s vibrant history is a monumental task with continuous maintenance and restoration of 20 buildings and extensive grounds. That's why all funds raised received during this year's Missoula Gives will go directly to support the upkeep and enhancement of the outdoor exhibits and facilities including picnic areas and restrooms. Join us in safeguarding and celebrating our heritage!

Did you know admission is free to Missoula County residents? You can wander the 32 acres of scenic grounds, walk your dog, take in the living history exhibits, or enjoy a picnic. Within the museum building itself, delve into Missoula's rich history through a staggering collection of 50,000 artifacts spanning various eras.

Whether you prefer independent exploration or guided tours, both options are available. Information on guided tours and the many other programs and projects at the Museum can be found on their website at HMFM. The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula welcomes visitors year-round. From Labor Day to Memorial Day, operating hours are Tuesday to Sunday, from 12 pm to 5 pm. During the summer season (Memorial Day to Labor Day) hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 5 pm.