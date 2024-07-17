Big Sky Blend: Where Golf, Nature, and Community Meet

Just a short drive from Missoula lies King Ranch Golf Course, a hidden gem nestled in a picturesque setting. This 18-hole course not only boasts stunning views but also prides itself on being welcoming to both beginners and families. Casey Zimmerman, the General Manager, emphasizes this inclusivity: "I’m a beginner golfer and I have two young kids so keeping it beginner and family friendly is important to us."

Over the past three years, the crew at King Ranch has been hard at work upgrading the course. They've focused on crucial improvements such as aerating, improving irrigation, top dressing, and restoring old greens to their former glory. The proximity to water presents challenges, particularly with mosquito control, which they are actively addressing. And they're not stopping there—upcoming plans include refining tee boxes, ensuring uniformity throughout the course, and upgrading equipment to maintain excellent playing conditions.

After a satisfying round of golf, you can unwind at the bar and restaurant with a cocktail and a delicious meal. Take in the views of the Clark Fork River while you enjoy genuine Montana hospitality. Be sure to mark your calendar for Taco Night on Tuesday—it's a local favorite!

The knowledgeable staff at the Pro Shop are eager to assist with any inquiries, tee time bookings, or simply share their passion for golf. For more information or to schedule your visit, you can reach them at 406-626-4000.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, King Ranch Golf Course promises a memorable experience where relaxation, natural beauty, and community converge. Plan your visit and discover why it's a favorite destination just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Missoula.