There's a lot to celebrate at Valley Christian School! The Lady Eagles volleyball team made school history this season, becoming the first team in VCS history to make it to state. After finishing second at both districts and divisionals, the team headed to Bozeman for the state tournament. It's quite an accomplishment, and one the school is understandably proud of!

There's more happening in the classrooms, too. Students in the Business and Technology class are getting a hands-on lesson in entrepreneurship, and they'll get to show off what they've been working on at the upcoming Business and Craft Fair December 3 and 4. From marketing and design to creating and selling their own products, students get a chance to put their skills into action. The fair will be held in the school gym and is open to the community from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days.

Valley Christian is also inviting the community to be part of something that will make a difference for years to come. A generous donor has offered a $15,000 matching gift for the school's endowment, meaning every dollar donated will be matched, with a goal of turning $15,000 in community contributions into $30,000 for the school's future.

And because there's always room for a little friendly competition, the Snowball Dodgeball Tournament returns Friday, December 18. The annual event is open to the public and brings together teams for some family-friendly fun, a chance to win a cash prize, and plenty of prizes donated by local businesses.

For more information about upcoming events, how to get involved, or ways to support Valley Christian School, visit valleychristian.org.