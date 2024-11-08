Can the Cats: Montana's Rivalry with a Side of Giving!

"Can the Cats" is an annual competition between the University of Montana and Montana State University designed to raise food and funds to combat food insecurity in Montana. The competition runs from November 9th through the Brawl of the Wild on November 23rd and the goal is to see which university can raise the most food and dollars to support local families facing hunger.

The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center serves approximately 1 in 5 people in Missoula County, providing critical food assistance to over 24,000 unique individuals each year.

On the University of Montana campus, the UM Food Pantry plays a key role in addressing student food insecurity. Serving roughly 325 visits per month, over 80% of UM Food Pantry’s visitors are students who rely on the pantry for food during difficult times. Food insecurity is unfortunately a growing concern for college students, but it should *not* be a rite of passage. Many students struggle to afford basic necessities like food, often due to high tuition costs, limited access to affordable housing, and part-time job wages that don't stretch far enough to cover living expenses.

The Can the Cats competition is more than just a rivalry between two schools—it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our community by fighting food insecurity and supporting those in need. Every donation counts, whether it's food, funds, or your time. Together, we can make a difference.

Last year, Missoula emerged victorious, raising over 800,000 pounds of food and donations, setting a record for the event. Across the state, the total raised surpassed 1.5 million pounds of food and funds, marking another record-breaking year. Every dollar donated equals one pound of food, making it easy for participants to contribute, whether through food donations or financial support.

Want to get involved? Simply drop off food at one of more than 100 collection points around Missoula or make a monetary donation. You can find those locations and more details at www.canthecats.com.