Celebrating 95 Years of Community and Connection

Missoula has always been a place where people step up for each other. United Way of Missoula County helps turn that community spirit into action, bringing together local businesses, nonprofits, volunteers and neighbors to make sure people can find support when they need it.

That support touches thousands of lives right here at home. Through eight collaborative programs, United Way reports that more than 6,000 people have been helped this year. For families with young children, that might mean a free book delivered every month through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For someone facing a difficult stretch, it could mean help navigating housing, financial challenges, health resources or other services. By bringing organizations together, United Way helps fill gaps and connect people with the resources that can make a real difference.

At the heart of it all is a pretty simple idea: we’re stronger when we look out for each other. Whether you give, volunteer, share a resource or simply lend a hand to a neighbor, those individual acts of kindness add up. And after 95 years of serving Missoula County, United Way is still bringing people together to build a healthier, more secure and connected community.

This year’s 95th anniversary also marks the retirement of longtime CEO Susan Hay Patrick, who has led United Way for 20 years. The community is invited to celebrate her incredible years of service at the 95th Anniversary Gala & Toast to Susan Hay Patrick, Saturday, October 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. It will be an evening of gratitude, celebration and connection - and a chance to raise a glass to Susan and the work she has helped make possible. Learn more and purchase tickets at missoulaunitedway.org.