Cheers to 10 Years!

Philipsburg Brewing Company Celebrates 10 Years in Downtown Philipsburg
Posted at 7:45 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 09:45:17-05

Known as The Vault, our original brewery is located downtown Philipsburg, Montana in the historic Sayrs bank building, erected during the silver boom of the late 1880s. The original vault is still in the building but is now home to Pburg Brewing Company’s swagThe Vault opened in August of 2012 and serves as the main taproom for Philipsburg Brewing Company.

In August of 2015 the second location known as The Springs opened. Complete with a taproom, patio, outdoor kitchen, secret garden, concert venue, sandbox , and plenty of history, The Springs is also available for private events.

THE VAULT
Open Daily
10am - 8pm
Closing at 1:00pm Thanksgiving Day
Closed Christmas Day

Phone: 406-859-2739
101 W Broadway St
Philipsburg, MT 59858

THE SPRINGS
Open weekends only from Memorial Day through Labor Day

https://www.philipsburgbrew.com/

