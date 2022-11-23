Cheers to 10 Years!

Known as The Vault, our original brewery is located downtown Philipsburg, Montana in the historic Sayrs bank building, erected during the silver boom of the late 1880s. The original vault is still in the building but is now home to Pburg Brewing Company’s swag. The Vault opened in August of 2012 and serves as the main taproom for Philipsburg Brewing Company.

In August of 2015 the second location known as The Springs opened. Complete with a taproom, patio, outdoor kitchen, secret garden, concert venue, sandbox , and plenty of history, The Springs is also available for private events.

THE VAULT

Open Daily

10am - 8pm

Closing at 1:00pm Thanksgiving Day

Closed Christmas Day

Phone: 406-859-2739

101 W Broadway St

Philipsburg, MT 59858

THE SPRINGS

Open weekends only from Memorial Day through Labor Day

