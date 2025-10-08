Could You Survive an Avalanche?

For over 80 years, Gull Boats and RV has been your go-to source for anything outdoor fun-related, and winter in Western Montana is no exception! Whether you're looking to make it through the cold months or turn winter into your favorite season, Gull Boats & RV has what you need. From new and used snowmobiles to parts, accessories and service, there's a reason they're Montana's Ski-Doo Dealer of the Year!

But having all the right gear means nothing if you don't know how to stay safe out there. That's why Gull Boats & RV is hosting their Avalanche Safety Awareness seminar again this year.

Mark your calendar: October 17th at Big Sky Brewing, starting at 6 PM

This seminar is completely FREE, but you'll want to get there early because seats fill up fast! Expert Mike Duffy leads this interactive session that covers everything you need to know about backcountry safety - knowledge that could genuinely save your life or your riding partner's.

Here's what you'll learn:

• Hands-on transceiver demonstrations and common mistakes to avoid

• How to avoid avalanches in the first place

• Daily routines for staying safe in avalanche terrain

• Advanced rescue techniques that focus on efficiency

• How to actually read and understand avalanche forecasts

• Different types of avalanches and what causes them

• Why snowpack analysis matters

• Terrain analysis – knowing if you're in a safe spot

• Route finding and group dynamics

What to bring: Your transceiver, shovel, probe, pack – and especially your riding partners.

The seminar kicks off at 6 PM on Friday, October 17th at Big Sky Brewing. Hope to see you there!