Culturally Based Holistic Care at All Nations

All Nations is committed to providing sustainable healthy lives for our Native people and the surrounding community through culturally based, holistic care.

Originally known as Qua-Qui, it began with weekly on-site clinics facilitated by volunteer nurses. Now, All Nations has grown to provide a comprehensive suite of healthcare services from full medical services to behavioral health and holistic wellness to over 2,000 registered clients who are AIAN enrolled tribal members or up to second-degree descendants.

Currently operating in 3 separate locations, All Nations is launching a capital campaign to build a brand-new integrated medical facility - a "one-stop shop" for all services and programs. To learn more about the vision of All Nations, their services, to volunteer, or to donate to the capital campaign, go to https://www.allnations.health/ or call (406) 829-8515.

ALL NATIONS CLINIC LOCATION

830 West Central

Missoula, MT 59801

P: (406) 829-9515

F: (406) 829-9519

ADMINISTRATION LOCATION

2100 Stephens Avenue, Suite 105

Missoula, MT 59801

community@allnations.health