Dashing Through The Snow!

When the temperature drops, it’s time to bundle up in winter gear and harness our favorite gentle giants- the draft teams! Gliding across Montana’s snow-blanketed landscape while cozied up under a plush blanket with family and friends on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, is a wintertime tradition.

Each 30-45 minute sleigh ride winds through open fields and woodlands, giving you the chance to take in the beauty of the of the snow-covered landscape. The Bar W is located at the base of Spencer Mountain, providing an optional view of timbered ridges, Spencer Lake, and Montana’s expansive beauty. After your sleigh ride, warm up with cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.

Go to https://www.thebarw.com/glacier-national-park-sleigh-rides/ or call (406) 863-9099 for reservations.

