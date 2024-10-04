Discover the Range of Services at Advanced Imaging

You might know Advanced Imaging for their exceptional MRI services, but did you know they offer a variety of other imaging solutions? Here’s a look at some of the comprehensive services available:

Breast Imaging: Including state-of-the-art 3D Mammography

Cardiac Imaging

Lung Cancer Screening

Pediatric Imaging

CT-Guided Spine Injections

Virtual Colonoscopy

Vein Clinic

For outpatient mammography, you can visit their main location on the Community Medical Center campus or find convenient options at North Reserve in Missoula and in Stevensville at the Community Physician Group building. With same or next-day appointments available, accessing care has never been easier.

At Advanced Imaging, the priority is to provide the latest technology to patients across Western Montana. One exciting advancement is their new CT scanner, the first of its kind in the country. They've also recently upgraded one of their MRI scanners, being among the first five facilities nationwide to do so. These enhancements allow for more complex examinations, ensuring you receive the best care possible.

For pediatric patients, Advanced Imaging has introduced a super cool feature called Cinemavision, which allows children to watch their favorite movies during MRI scans! This innovation has enabled exams for kids as young as six without the need for sedation, making the experience much more comfortable.

To learn more about all the services they offer, visit their website at Advanced Imaging of Montana. They truly live up to their name by putting the "advanced" in Advanced Imaging!