Early Intervention Can Move Mountains!

Early detection of developmental delays is crucial for getting the right help on time, especially in rural areas like Western Montana, where access to specialized services can be limited. Laura Olsonoski and Bridget McGrath, experienced pediatric therapists, saw a need for better support in our community. This led to the creation of the Moving Mountains Foundation, which has launched four key programs: accessible events, an early intervention screening program, child care education, and financial help for equipment not covered by insurance.

Their early intervention screening program, funded by the foundation, offers free screenings to spot developmental issues in young children. These screenings are mostly done in daycares and private schools around Missoula and the surrounding areas. By identifying challenges early, the program helps teachers and caregivers provide better support for kids in their daily activities.

Additionally, the Moving Mountains Foundation is dedicated to creating inclusive events and spaces where individuals of all ages and abilities are celebrated. Their events, such as the Holiday Hullaballoo—an adaptive holiday celebration—and the adaptive skating event at Glacier Ice Rink, ensure that families can participate in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere.

To support the Moving Mountains Foundation and learn more about their work, visit their website at https://www.movingmountainsmt.org/.