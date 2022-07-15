Element Physical Therapy, Orthopedic & Balance Clinic opened for business in 2004 with the goal of providing a friendly, calm atmosphere where you would receive professional, nurturing care in a whole person approach to rehabilitation. We have remained small to ensure we continue to follow that approach and give our patients the best care possible.

The staff at Element Physical Therapy Missoula is dedicated to getting to know your needs and has extensive training in the treatment of a variety of problems. We offer services that include but are not limited to: neurological and vestibular rehabilitation, outpatient orthopedic care, audiology, myofascial release, ASTYM®, and manual therapy. We help people with dizziness, concussions and balance problems that lead to falls.

Element Physical Therapy is one on the most specialized physical therapy clinics in the state of Montana, and therefore, we have patients who travel to our Missoula clinic from Helena, Butte, Kalispell and surrounding areas.