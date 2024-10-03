Embark on a Sasquatch Adventure at Big Sky Sasquatch in Arlee

If you’re on the lookout for Sasquatch, here’s a hot tip: he’s been spotted on the south edge of Arlee! Start your quest at Big Sky Sasquatch. As you step inside, you’ll find yourself immersed in a treasure trove of Sasquatch lore, curated by owner Matt Brown. Check out the collection of Sasquatch memorabilia including the legendary Sasquatch Skipping Rock, a hefty 30-pound stone that’s sure to spark your imagination.

Once you’ve explored the museum, it’s time to hunt for that perfect Montana-made gift. The gift shop is packed with Montana-made items including huckleberry products, toys, t-shirts, hoodies, signs and souvenirs. You’re sure to find something special for yourself or a fellow Sasquatch enthusiast.

Once you’ve discovered your perfectly unique gift, head over to the Sasquatch Grill for a hearty meal in a comfortable, laid-back setting. Matt and his family are cooking up the best burgers around! The Sasquatch Burger is a local favorite, featuring Montana beef, beer battered fries, and topped with their famous Squatch Sauce.

Open for lunch and dinner, Big Sky Sasquatch Grill is located just off Highway 93 in Arlee. It’s the perfect pit stop to refuel before heading back out to explore Western Montana on your quest for Sasquatch!