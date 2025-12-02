Faith and Learning Together at Valley Christian School

For more than 45 years, Valley Christian School in Missoula has been a place where kids get more than just a great education; they find a community that feels like family.

Serving preschool through 12th grade, VCS combines strong academics with Christ-centered teaching. Alongside core subjects, students can dive into electives like art, music, woodworking, welding, and yearbook. For those ready for a challenge, AP courses in biology, chemistry, calculus, and English open doors to college-level learning.

Bible study is part of everyday life at VCS, woven into each subject so students grow in both knowledge and faith.

Sports bring extra energy to campus, with teams competing in football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, tennis, and track as members of MHSA District 13-C. Many athletes have gone on to play at the college level.

With about 400 students, Valley Christian offers the kind of close-knit environment where teachers know every name and friendships last long after graduation. Fully accredited through the Montana Office of Public Instruction and the Association of Christian Schools International, families can trust in the quality of education their kids receive.

While tuition is part of enrollment, the school works hard to keep it accessible, thanks to fundraisers, donations, and the support of the wider community. For families looking for a school where faith and learning go hand-in-hand, Valley Christian is more than an academic choice, it’s a place to belong. Want to see what makes VCS special? Visit valleychristian.org to learn more.