Fall is Perfect for Planting!

As the days grow shorter and fall approaches, Swan River Gardens enters its second busy season of the year. It's the perfect time for homeowners to finish up those landscaping projects or plant that tree they've been dreaming about for years. Many people also choose this season to plant fruit trees, setting themselves up for years of homegrown produce.

Fall planting is actually ideal because there's still time—about two months—before the ground freezes. This allows plants to establish roots and get settled before winter arrives. Despite the busy summer, Swan River Gardens has expanded its growing operation this year, ensuring a robust selection of trees, shrubs, and perennials. We’re already prepping for 2025!

One of our top recommendations for fall planting is the red maple. It’s a fast-growing tree that offers both shade and beautiful red foliage in the fall. It's also a great time to do composting, which will rejuvenate soil nutrients and help suppress weeds come spring. We offer compost in both bagged and bulk options.

Don’t forget about our Swan Bucks loyalty rewards program, which has been a favorite since 2004. For every $10 spent at our nursery, you earn $1 in Swan Bucks. You can redeem these rewards up to three times a year, with the next opportunity running from September 1 through September 15. During this period, you can receive up to 50% off on trees, shrubs, and perennials!

Visit Swan River Gardens soon to make the most of this ideal planting season and take advantage of our special offers.