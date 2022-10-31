First Montana Bank - We're With You, Wherever You Are

At First Montana Bank, our mission is more than a statement. It reflects who we are and what you can expect from us: “First Montana Bank provides innovative and secure financial services to our communities through a personal approach, resulting in economic growth for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

BORN & BRED IN MONTANA... In 1913, First Montana Bank was born in Libby, Montana to fulfill a simple, very Montana ideal: Help neighbors and community to thrive and grow.

KEEPING IT LOCAL... Since our start nearly 110 years ago, our small local hometown bank has grown to ten branches serving eight communities throughout western Montana in Libby, Troy, Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, Anaconda, Helena and Bozeman.

WITH YOU, WHEREVER YOU ARE... We love to see you in our lobbies and drive-throughs, but we know convenience - anywhere and anytime day or night - is important to you. So we're dedicated to making certain you have access to the most recent and secure digital tools available. You can rely on access to mobile banking, online banking, fraud detection tools and instant account alerts, Zelle P2P for sending money to family and friends, debit card management tools with spending insights, and more.

First Montana Bank

Phone: 1-800-824-2692

https://www.firstmontanabank.com/