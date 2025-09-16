From Clutter to Custom: That's Neat Brings Organization to Another Level

Mike Schweizer has always loved turning clutter into clarity. His knack for organizing and building grew from years as an equipment manager for a production company, where every tool and space had to work hard. Now he’s turned that passion into That’s Neat, a Montana-based business that creates custom organizing solutions tailored to your space and lifestyle.

Have you ever bought shelves or an organizing system only to find it won’t fit your room or awkwardly blocks doorways? That’s Neat designs and builds solutions that fit perfectly—from sturdy shelves to practical workbenches—so you can use every inch of your space more efficiently. Mike prefers to work with reclaimed materials whenever possible, giving your project character while supporting sustainable choices.

And there’s no fuss after the build. Mike will haul away what’s left over, leaving you with a usable, inviting space—and often in just three days.

Get inspired by seeing his work at www.thatsneatmt.com. If you’re ready to transform a space that feels overwhelming, give Mike a call at 406-546-9349 or email mike@thatsneatmt.com. It could be your new favorite space!