Gear Up for Winter: Free Avalanche Safety Seminar!

Join Us for a Free Avalanche Safety Seminar!

Are you ready for an unforgettable winter adventure? Join the Gull Boats & RV Team on October 16th for a **Free Avalanche Safety Seminar** led by Mike Duffy from BRP. This is a fantastic opportunity to enhance your skills and learn essential rescue techniques.

Backcountry riding can be thrilling, but it’s crucial to be prepared. Make sure your friends and riding partners don’t miss out on this invaluable training session—riders of all brands are welcome!

When: Wednesday October 16th @ 6:00pm



Where: Home Arts Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds



What to Bring: Please bring any avalanche gear you already own, as Mike will be demonstrating how to use it effectively.



Extras: Our friends at Smiles for Myles will be there, offering food and drinks for sale.

**Don’t miss this chance to get informed before your next trip!**

For more information and to register, click here: Free Avalanche Safety Seminar