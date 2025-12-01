Keeping Seniors Safe, One Small Fix at a Time

Just when you think Missoula Aging Services couldn’t possibly outdo themselves, they go and prove us wrong in the best way possible.

This time, they’re making life easier (and safer!) for our senior neighbors with their Home Safety and Improvement program. It’s a simple idea with a big impact: helping older adults get those small but important fixes done around the house so they can stay safe and live independently for as long as possible.

Here’s how it works. Just pick up the phone, call Missoula Aging Services, and ask for the Home Safety & Improvement department. From there, a friendly representative will schedule a FREE safety inspection of your home. They’ll look around, spot potential hazards, and offer suggestions for making things safer.

Best part? They can actually do the work too! We’re talking about practical, everyday improvements: installing handrails, securing slippery rugs, or even little “handyman” jobs like hanging curtains. And because all the work is done by their own trusted team, you don’t have to take your chances trying to find someone reliable.

Now, let’s talk cost. Labor runs $40 an hour, plus the price of any parts. But - and this is important - Missoula Aging Services doesn’t want cost to be the reason someone misses out. They’re even setting up a special fund to help cover expenses for people who need a little extra help.

It’s just one more way Missoula Aging Services shows how deeply they care about seniors in our community.

Want to learn more or schedule that free safety check? Give them a call at 406‑728‑7682 or visit missoulaagingservices.org.