Looking for a place to watch the Big Game?

The newly remodeled Lassaw Sports Bar is named for Nick Lasso, a legend of the Salish Kootenai tribe who played in the NFL in the early 1920s.

Surrounded by the memorabilia and stories of local Native athletes and sports teams, the Lassaw isn't just a place for watching sports - you can do a little competing yourself. Along with pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball and two golf simulators you'll find two state of the art dart boards that you can compete nationally on.

When you’re done in Lassaw, head over and try your luck in the state-of-the-art casino complete with all your favorite games. Jackpots hit daily and max bets of up to $50! You could be next!

