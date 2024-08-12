Whitefish Credit Union Celebrates Community Impact Makers

Meet Olivia, a determined 9-year-old who’s making waves in her local 4-H program by raising award-winning hogs! Her inspiring journey is the latest feature in Whitefish Credit Union’s Member Stories series, which shines a spotlight on remarkable individuals and organizations across Montana.

Olivia’s dedication and love for animals are setting her on the path to becoming a future veterinarian. She says, “Once you learn to care for one animal, you want to go bigger.” Her next goal? Saving up for a horse!

Whitefish Credit Union proudly supports the 4-H Market project, where animals purchased by the credit union are donated to local food banks.

Whitefish Credit Union continues to celebrate members who are making a positive impact in communities all over Montana and you can view their stories here: https://www.whitefishcu.com/Stories