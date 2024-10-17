Missoula Ducks Unlimited Goes Big for Their 40th Annual Banquet!

Mark your calendars for the Missoula Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet on Thursday, December 12th! This year’s event will be held at the DoubleTree, located at 100 Madison Street in Missoula. Doors will open at 5 PM, and we can't wait to see you there!

Organizer Lafe Shoopman is going all out this year to celebrate 40 years! In addition to exciting silent and live auctions, raffles, and games, we’ll have the current DU Artist of the Year, Jared DuCote, in attendance with an original painting created exclusively for this event. All proceeds from the banquet will support Ducks Unlimited's mission:

Filling the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever.

Join us for an unforgettable evening that supports wetlands conservation. Your participation is vital in raising essential funds for this important cause. For tickets, call Lafe at (406) 207-3857 or visit ducks.org to secure your spot online today!