Missoula Eagles: People Helping People Since 1899

The Eagles is a vibrant charitable non-profit that has been bringing joy to Missoula since 1899! This year, they’re excited to spotlight two amazing causes: Mountain Home and the Humane Society of Western Montana. But that’s not all—they’re also raising funds for other fantastic charities throughout the year, having pulled in over $79,000 last year for local favorites like Habitat for Humanity and Missoula Youth Homes.

So how do they do it? With a whole lot of fun! Join in on the excitement with their delicious food events and special dinner nights, like Burger Night and Matador Night. You can check out the full schedule on their website or Facebook page. Plus, the bar and grill is open for lunch five days a week, with a portion of the proceeds going straight to their fundraising efforts.

The best part? You don’t have to be a member to drop by the Eagles Lodge on South Avenue—it’s open to everyone. Come on down for a delightful evening filled with karaoke, trivia, scrumptious food, and a great time!

Feeling inspired to join in on the fun? Just chat with a member of the Eagles or the Eagles Auxiliary, and they’ll be happy to welcome you into the family!