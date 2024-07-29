A super cool fundraiser for the Missoula Food Bank is coming up soon: Missoula Under Construction!

Jackson Contractor Group is the premier sponsor of this fun event that benefits the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center as well as generates interest in construction trades. Kids will have the opportunity to climb up in the cab of an excavator, forklift, or scissor lift and feel what it’s like to operate it and learn about construction in an exciting, interactive way. In the Big Tent, there are even more activities and tools where kids can try their hand at drywall mudding, pounding nails, painting and more. It’s a great way to explore the construction trade and have fun at the same time.

Since 2018, this event has raised over $500K to benefit the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, which helps fund their many essential programs for our community. Don’t miss Missoula Under Construction, August 17 at Fort Missoula Regional Park from 9am-3pm. You can find out more at Missoula Under Construction.

Get ready to get dirty, have fun and contribute to a great cause because building stuff is awesome!