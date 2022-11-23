Watch Now
Montana Gems: The Fun Starts Here!

Where Treasure Hunting and the Great Montana Outdoors Come Together
Posted at 8:09 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:09:44-05

Welcome to Montana Gems of Philipsburg where treasure hunting and the great Montana outdoors come together. Whether you are sapphire mining or looking to do some gold panning just remember that The Fun Starts Here!

  • Montana sapphires, gem gravel, gem mining
  • Custom jewelry
  • Loose Montana sapphires & gems
  • Unique Montana sapphire jewelry
  • Rockhounding supplies
  • Geodes
  • Crystals

Visit Our Retail Store:
Open Daily 9am - 5pm

204 W. BROADWAY, P.O. BOX 825, PHILIPSBURG, MT 59858
Phone: 406-859-6725
Email: rockdiggers@gmail.com

