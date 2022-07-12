Montana Retirement Income Advisory - Helping You Enjoy a Worry Free Retirement

Shane is the Founder and President of the Montana Retirement Income Advisory, Veteran of the US. Army, public speaker, educator and host of over 100 Social Security Educational presentations. A graduate of the University of Montana, he was awarded the prestigious Penn Mutual Veterans Scholarship and has a master’s in financial services.

Shane began his career in 1996 with Wall Street investment firm Mclaughlin, Piven & Vogel. Shane has trading experience with bonds, stocks, covered calls, mutual funds, 1031 exchanges, REIT’s and private equity. However, today’s focus is exclusively on holistic retirement income plans and all that it encompasses.

Shane currently resides in a “house divided” as daughter, Cassie, graduated from Montana State University and daughter, Josephine, graduated from the University of Montana. He lives in beautiful Florence, Montana.

