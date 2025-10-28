More Than a Hat - It's an Experience

Looking for a stylish way to show off your Montana flair?

Head to The Hat Edit in Stevensville, a funky, fabulous boutique that started in owner Alison Milner’s garage and now lights up Main Street. Step inside and you’ll be wowed: beautiful hats, chic accessories, and maybe even a whole new outfit from head to toe.

But the star of the show? The Custom Hat Bar.

Whether it’s a girls’ night, bridal shower, birthday party, or just a treat-yourself moment, The Hat Edit makes hat-making an unforgettable experience. Start with a personal fitting and find a style and color that flatter you perfectly. Then, dive into their gorgeous selection of hatbands, charms, and decorations; from classic elegance to playful flair. With Alison and her talented designers guiding you, your hat becomes a one-of-a-kind expression of you.

It’s creative. It’s joyful. And it’s not just a hat — it’s a memory you’ll treasure.

Already have a beloved hat that needs a refresh? Bring it in for a little TLC, cleaning, reshaping, or a fresh dash of pizzazz.

Spots for the custom hat bar fill quickly, so don’t wait! Book your hat party today at The Hat Edit and let your style shine.