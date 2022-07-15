Mother Moose Gifts and Gallery, 3014 Brooks St, Missoula MT, Mother Moose Enterprises 25 years plus of serving the mountain resort gift industry. The store features gifts designs of local artist/owner Peggy Kupper and specializes in personalizable ornaments, figurines, snow globes, magnets, wooden picture frames and boxes with an American wildlife theme, but that is not all. Using Peggy’s discerning eye for distinctive gifts, she has brought into the store a large array of products with a distinctively Montana & north woods theme.

Peggy has been designing moose, bear and other American wildlife gifts since 1986. Her designs are inspired by her love of animals and can best be described as fun, cute, whimsical and sure to bring a smile to all who view them. One ingredient for the phenomenal success of Peggy’s artistic creations is they are all designed to be personalized with people’s names and dates or places visited. So in addition to the smiles her unique designs bring to people they also spark the memory of treasured times with family, friends and vacation travels.

Peggy, being a hand crafter, knows it is great fun to design and build something that fits you, a family member, or special friend, just the right way. Because Family Charm Ornament and Davinci Bead Jewelry are completely designed and assembled in store, they are some of Peggy’s favorites. Both products will fit the exact needs of the special someone in your life and are great fun to design. Stop by Mother Moose Gifts and Gallery today to experience all the wonderful gifts and too have some fun, you’ll be glad you did.

