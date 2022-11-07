Watch Now
The Big Sky Blend

Mother Moose Gifts & Gallery

For customized ornaments, curated gift baskets, and creations from local artists, check out Mother Moose
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 12:34:41-05

Mother Moose has been creating quality handcrafted and personalized ornaments, figurines and more since 1986. The store at 3014 Brooks has transformed into Holiday Central! The trees are up and the shop is full of ornaments, curated gift baskets and creations by local artists for your holiday giving.

Stop by Mother Moose Gifts and Gallery today to pick out a custom gift basket or holiday ornament, sample Montana made food, try things on, and enjoy an immersive holiday shopping experience. Happy Holidays from Mother Moose!

Mother Moose Gifts & Gallery
3014 Brooks Street, Missoula
(406) 541-2670
http://www.mothermoosegifts.com/

Hours:
Monday-Friday 10:00AM-5:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM-4:00PM
Sunday CLOSED

