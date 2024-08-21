Operation Safe Choice: Make the Smart Decision—Avoid Driving Impaired

Despite the fact that it’s never been easier to get a safe ride home, people continue to choose to drive while impaired. It’s a choice that can have far reaching consequences, impacting nearly every aspect of your life. If you are caught, you face consequences ranging from fines to jail time. A DUI on your record can make it difficult for you to find or keep a job or travel internationally.

Last year in Missoula, there were over 300 convictions for DUI and impaired driving. Montana has one of the highest rates of fatal crashes, and DUI is a huge factor in that. Driving under the influence doesn’t just jeopardize your life; it endangers everyone on the road.

Operation Safe Choice encourages everyone to prioritize safety by avoiding impaired driving. Fortunately, there are many ways to avoid impaired driving; designate a sober driver. Use a rideshare service such as Uber. Use public transportation. Make the safe choice.

