Out with the Old, In with the Proud: Free Flag Swap on November 11

Western Montana residents know Fred’s Appliance for quality appliances and trusted service. This Veteran’s Day, they’re going above and beyond with something truly special: the Great American Flag Swap.

On November 11, you have the opportunity to exchange your worn or weathered American flags for a new 3’x5′ flag, completely free! This gesture is a symbol of appreciation for our active military, veterans, and the entire community.

Once collected, the old flags will be respectfully retired through local organizations that hold proper Flag Retirement Ceremonies throughout the year, ensuring every flag is honored according to tradition.

Participating Locations:

Missoula: 4949 Buckhouse Lane #C

Kalispell: 3075 U.S. 93 S

Flag Swap Day Rules:

- Quantities are limited - first come, first served

- Exchange your 3’x5′ (or similar size) flag for a new 3’x5′ flag

- One (1) flag per person

- Your exchanged flag will be properly retired

This Veteran’s Day, join Fred’s Appliance and KPAX in honoring the American flag and the people who have fought to protect it. Let’s swap out the old and salute the new — together.