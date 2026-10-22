Out with the Old, In with the Proud: Great American Flag Swap Returns November 11

For the second year, Fred's Appliance is inviting Western Montana residents to take part in the Great American Flag Swap, continuing a special Veterans Day tradition that honors the American flag and those who have served our country.

On November 11, bring your worn or weathered American flag to a participating Fred’s Appliance location and exchange it for a brand-new, embroidered 3’x5’ American flag — completely free.

Collected flags will be respectfully retired through local organizations that conduct proper flag retirement ceremonies throughout the year, ensuring each flag receives the respect it deserves.

Participating Locations

Missoula: 4949 Buckhouse Lane, Suite C

Kalispell: 3075 U.S. 93 S

Flag Swap Day Rules

Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bring a 3’x5’ American flag (or similar size) to exchange for a new 3’x5’ flag.

Limit one flag per person.

All exchanged flags will be properly retired.

Join Fred’s Appliance this Veterans Day in honoring our flag, our veterans, and the active military members who serve our country. Let’s swap out the old and salute the new — together!