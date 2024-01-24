Peaco Peat Moss & Soils: Supplying premium-quality potting soils and peat moss for 45 years

Peaco Peat Moss & Soil is a locally-owned company that has been in business for the past 45 years in Northwest Montana.

We provide potting soil, peat moss, soil amendments, and garden soil for greenhouses, gardeners, and farmers.

Our all-natural hypnum peat moss is farmed, milled, and produced from our local northwest Montana peat bog.

Our potting soil provides a nutrient-rich growing medium for your garden plants and flowers. Our potting soil is a mix of natural peat, perlite, and fertilizer.

Our organic potting soil is certified by the Washington State Department of Agriculture as an all-natural ingredient mix.

We continue to analyze our products to ensure the best locally-grown soil mediums at an affordable price.

Products: https://www.peacomt.com/products

38261 Hwy 93 N.

Big Arm, Montana 59910

(406) 849-5729

peacomt@gmail.com

