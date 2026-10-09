Ready for Winter in the Backcountry?

For over 80 years, Gull Boats & RV has been your go-to source for outdoor fun, and winter in Western Montana is no exception. Whether you're gearing up for the cold months or getting ready to make winter your favorite season, Gull Boats & RV has what you need. From new and used snowmobiles to parts, accessories, and service, they're ready to help you get geared up for winter.

But having the right gear is only part of the equation. Knowing how to recognize avalanche dangers and respond in an emergency can make all the difference when you're out in the backcountry.

That's why Gull Boats & RV is hosting its annual Avalanche Safety Awareness seminar, featuring avalanche safety expert Mike Duffy. This FREE, interactive seminar offers valuable knowledge and practical skills for anyone who enjoys winter recreation in avalanche terrain.

Mark your calendar: Friday, October 16, at 6 PM at Gull Boats & RV!

Here's what you'll learn:



Hands-on avalanche transceiver demonstrations and common mistakes to avoid

How to recognize and avoid avalanche hazards

Daily routines and practices for staying safe in avalanche terrain

Rescue techniques focused on efficiency

How to read and understand avalanche forecasts

Different types of avalanches and what causes them

Why snowpack analysis matters

Terrain analysis and how to recognize safer areas

Route finding and the importance of group dynamics

What to bring: Your avalanche transceiver, shovel, probe, and pack — plus your riding partners!

Whether you're an experienced backcountry rider or just getting started, this seminar is an opportunity to sharpen your skills, build confidence, and prepare for the winter season. Best of all, it's completely FREE!

Join Gull Boats & RV and Mike Duffy on Friday, October 16, at 6 PM for an evening of practical avalanche education that could help save your life — or the life of someone you ride with.

Hope to see you there!