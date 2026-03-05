Restoring Missoula Homes and Businesses for 20 Years

Fire. Flood. Mold. Biohazard. They are the disasters you hope you never have to face. If you do, ServPro of Missoula is ready to step in and make it “Like it never even happened.”

For 20 years, Kevin and his dedicated team have been the restoration experts that Missoula home and business owners rely on. When you call ServPro, they arrive quickly to assess the situation and begin the process: containing the damage, setting up drying equipment, and tackling the mess head-on.

Their work does not stop at cleanup. As a full-service restoration company, ServPro manages every step of reconstruction, restoring your property to its pre-damaged condition so you can move forward without worry.

If your damage is covered by insurance, ServPro will guide you through the claims process, handle the paperwork, and coordinate with your insurer to make the experience as smooth as possible.

ServPro of Missoula proudly serves Missoula, Frenchtown, Lolo, Clearwater, and Seeley Lake/Condon. Available 24/7, including weekends and holidays, they are always ready to help.

Call (406) 317‑9914 or visit ServPro of Missoula online.

When disaster strikes, call ServPro of Missoula and watch them make it “Like it never even happened.”