Revive Church: More Than a Sunday Service

While Revive Church may be best known for its lively Sunday morning worship services, it’s so much more than just a church. For 48 years, Revive has been a passionate, friendly, and fun Christian community in Missoula.

Throughout the week, there’s something for everyone. On Monday evenings, the Addiction Recovery group gathers to support one another on their journeys, hosting special events like the Super Sober Bowl where you can catch the big game on the big screen, in great company.

Every Saturday, the City Foods ministry is hard at work distributing over 4,000 pounds of food to hundreds of local neighbors, providing nourishment and hope across the community.

Connection and support continue through Life Groups, which meet weekly in smaller circles to share a meal, pray, talk, and encourage one another through life’s ups and downs.

For the younger crowd, Youth Group meets every Wednesday night for fun, friendship, and faith-building. And one Sunday each month, Youth Takeover brings fresh energy as youth step up to lead worship and share their gifts.

This fall, Revive is excited to introduce a special series called “Hearing God.” In these challenging times, it can be hard to sense where or how God is at work in our lives and our world. This series isn’t just a sermon; it’s an ongoing conversation about recognizing God’s voice, whether that comes through scripture, creation, or everyday experiences. Families will receive take-home materials to keep the discussion going beyond Sunday, and Life Groups will explore these themes together in their weekly gatherings.

At Revive Church, you’ll find so much more than a place to worship; you’ll discover a vibrant, caring community where everyone is welcome. To find out more, visit their website Revive Church or just come on in, they'd love to meet you!