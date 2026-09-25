Rooted in Missoula, Here for You

A Trusted Legal Resource in Missoula: Christian, Samson, Baskett, Phelan & Bell

With more than 35 years in Missoula, Christian, Samson, Baskett, Phelan & Bell knows a thing or two about what makes this community special. From Montana's natural beauty to the close-knit legal community, there's a lot to love about practicing law here. Working alongside other local attorneys toward a common goal of finding solutions that put clients first is another part of what makes Missoula special. At Christian, Samson, Baskett, Phelan & Bell, that client-first approach is backed by a full-service team of attorneys who can help with a wide range of legal needs.

A Full-Service Firm for Life's Many Chapters

So, what does full-service mean for clients? It means having access to attorneys who specialize in different areas of the law, all within one firm.

Whether you're navigating a divorce, dealing with a personal injury, planning your estate, or simply looking for sound legal advice, the firm can help. And because life doesn't always fit neatly into one category, having an established relationship with a law firm can make a difference.

As your needs change over time, Christian, Samson, Baskett, Phelan & Bell can provide continuity and familiarity, helping you find the guidance you need at different stages of life.

When Should You Contact an Attorney?

If you've ever found yourself wondering, “Do I need an attorney for this?” you're certainly not alone. Legal questions can arise in all kinds of situations, whether you're dealing with a major life change, an unexpected injury, planning for the future, or making decisions for your business.

Reaching out to an attorney can help you understand your options and determine the right next steps. Sometimes, a little good advice can go a long way.

Real People, Ready to Help

Getting in touch with Christian, Samson, Baskett, Phelan & Bell is simple. Visit their website at law-mt.com or call 406-721-7772. And here's a welcome bonus: real people answer the phone! Whether you're looking for legal guidance for yourself, your family, or your business, Christian, Samson, Baskett, Phelan & Bell is here to help.