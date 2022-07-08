Young children who go to Sapphire Early Learning Center get the tools and support they need for their healthy development. All activities are carefully designed to adequately nurture the emotional, intellectual and physical growth of our kids. Through stimulating situations and hands-on learning opportunities, children are free to develop into bright young minds.

At Sapphire Early Learning Center, a non-profit organization, we are dedicated to creating a nurturing, stimulating and welcoming environment for all children. Our unique programs incorporate a variety of educational theories, while always keeping the child’s best interest in mind and allowing for hands-on, experiential learning. To find out more about us, keep reading or feel free to get in touch.

Our Programs

Play-based learning for future leaders

Infant Care

0-12 months

Toddlers

1- 3 years old

All Day Care & Preschool

4-5 year olds

Morning Preschool

3-5 year olds

After School Programming

Kindergarten-4th grade

https://www.sapphireearlylearningcenter.com/

Get in touch - director@sapphireearlylearningcenter.com