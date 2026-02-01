Sleep Better. Breathe Easier. No Mask Required.

Did you know there’s a sleep apnea option that doesn’t require a mask, a hose, or a noisy machine? It’s called Inspire therapy, and Glacier ENT in Kalispell now offers it. If you or someone you love snores, wakes up exhausted, or just can’t get a solid night’s sleep, this mask-free choice is worth a look.

Inspire® therapy is a mask-free1 solution for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) who are unable to benefit from CPAP. The Inspire® implant works comfortably2 inside your body to treat the root cause of OSA, enabling you to breathe regularly and sleep soundly. You control your Inspire implant with the small handheld Inspire® remote.

The results are real. Dr. Kyle Tubbs, a board-certified otolaryngologist at Glacier ENT, says appropriately selected patients see success rates of over 90 percent, with many reporting deeper, more restorative sleep, better daytime energy, clearer thinking, and less snoring. Because the system is completely internal, kind of like a tiny pacemaker, there’s no mask, hose, or overnight noise to deal with.

If you’re curious whether Inspire® therapy could work for you, start with a consultation at Glacier ENT. The clinic will review your symptoms and medical history and, if needed, order a sleep study to confirm obstructive sleep apnea and determine the best next steps. Candidates must be unable to benefit from CPAP in order to qualify for Inspire® therapy.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, call Glacier ENT at 406-752-8330, visit 160 Heritage Way, Kalispell, or go to https://glacierentclinic.com/. Cheers to your better sleep and better health!