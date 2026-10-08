Small Changes, Meaningful Wellness

Dr. Serra Hurst’s path to opening Sage & Silence began with her own search for natural ways to support her well-being while living with Crohn’s disease. Today, she brings an Ayurvedic and integrative approach to her new wellness clinic in downtown Missoula, helping others find practical, personalized ways to feel their best.

At Sage & Silence, Dr. Hurst blends the time-tested principles of Ayurveda with modern integrative wellness. Her whole-person approach supports clients with concerns such as digestive and metabolic health, stress, disrupted sleep, low energy, and burnout. From the moment you walk through the door, the calm, welcoming space, along with Dr. Hurst’s warm, reassuring presence, offers a sense that you are in the right place and will be heard.

Dr. Hurst develops individualized wellness recommendations that may include nutrition, lifestyle practices, and herbal support. Some changes can be refreshingly simple, such as keeping a consistent wake time or drinking water throughout the day. These are small, sustainable habits designed to support overall well-being.

Booking an appointment is simple: visit sageandsilence.com or call 406-830-9127. Sage & Silence is located at 127 N. Higgins Ave., Suite 204, in downtown Missoula.