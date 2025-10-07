Spooktacular Fundraiser Invades the ZACC!

A frightfully fang-tastic fundraiser is underway at the Zootown Arts Community Center – the ZACC! Now in its eleventh year, the Missoula Monster Project is your chance to own a “monsterpiece” and support art in our classrooms!

Where do these monsters come from? We’re so glad you asked! Each year, Missoula kindergartners create their monster, submitting their drawing as well as any pertinent facts such as where their monster lives and what they eat. The kids’ drawings are then paired with a local artist who creates their version of the monster using any medium. The array is stunning! This year’s ghoulish gallery features 144 spooktacular beasties from Chief Charlo, Jeannette Rankin, and Franklin Elementary kindergartners brought to life by local artists in mediums from creepy clay critters to stained glass specters. All the monsters are currently on display at the ZACC.

Want to own one of these freakishly fabulous creations? Visit the ZACC at 216 West Main in Missoula now and take in the spook-tacular display. The exhibit is open now through October 26. Can’t make it in person? You can go online to zootownarts.org and browse the monsters and even purchase one online. For just $50, you can claim your very own creature, though extra treasure will make the monsters roar with delight! All your monstrous generosity helps fill Missoula classrooms with art supplies and keeps the ZACC’s lair of creativity alive.