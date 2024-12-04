Step Into the Stone: Irish Fare with Montana Flair in Every Bite!

Step into The Stone, and you’re in for more than just a hearty meal — you’re stepping into a warm, welcoming atmosphere where great food and top-notch service come together perfectly. It’s Irish fare with a Montana flair! From classic Irish comfort foods like Shepherd’s Pie and Mom’s Meatloaf to exciting new favorites like the Crispy Irish Eggrolls, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Don’t miss out on their award-winning brunch, which will make you want to rise and shine early on the weekend — but don’t worry, you’ve got plenty of time to enjoy it, it’s served from 9am to 2pm.

The Stone’s full bar offers the perfect place to unwind, whether you’re pairing your meal with a fine scotch or whisky, or trying one of their signature cocktails, like the refreshing Nectar of the Irish.

If you’re feeling lucky, try your hand at the casino, where Player’s Club specials keep things lively every day of the week. And if you fancy mixing up your own signature cocktail at home, their liquor store has you covered.

Let the friendly staff at The Stone show you why this is quickly becoming your new favorite spot!