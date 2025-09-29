The Wait is Over, Missoula - Super Thrift is OPEN!

Judging by all the cars slow-rolling through the parking lot, we knew you were curious… and now the big day is here!

The brand-new Super Thrift Missoula on West Broadway is officially open — and wow, is it gorgeous! Big, bright, and *so* full of treasures just waiting for you.

Why shop at Super Thrift? It’s more than bargain hunting — it’s about helping your community. Every purchase and donation supports Adult & Teen Challenge Missoula, a women’s drug rehabilitation program that’s been giving hope and second chances for years. Through recovery programs, job training, and vocational skills development, local women are finding their way back into the workforce and rebuilding their lives.

Think furniture that makes a statement, clothing for every season and every member of the family, gorgeous home décor, shelves of books, stacks of puzzles and games, toys for the kids, kitchen treasures, and those one-of-a-kind finds you can only score at a thrift store.

If you have donations, Super Thrift makes it easy — just bring your gently loved items between 10am and 6pm, Monday through Saturday. And Shopping hours are 10am to 7pm, Monday through Saturday.When you shop or donate here, you’re not just scoring deals — you’re helping your neighbors reclaim their futures. That’s the kind of shopping we can all feel good about.

📍 Find us at our beautiful new home on West Broadway, Missoula.

📲 Learn more about Adult & Teen Challenge at Adult & Teen Challenge

✨Come treasure hunting today — and leave knowing you made a difference.