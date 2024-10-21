Unlocking Potential: The Power of Classical Education at First Lutheran Classical School

What is a classical education? It’s an educational philosophy that nurtures the whole person—mind, body, and spirit. The aim is to empower students to think independently, learn effectively, and cultivate the skills needed to uncover truth and appreciate beauty.

At First Lutheran Classical School, classical education is integrated with a Christian worldview, creating a nurturing environment for children. Offering a diverse curriculum that includes art, music, logic, and Latin, the school serves K-8 students while instilling the principles of classical education. Additionally, there’s a preschool program for children aged 3-5. Learning extends beyond the classroom, with students participating in community projects like Meals on Wheels and the Missoula Food Bank.

Scholarships are available, ensuring that no child is turned away due to financial constraints. First Lutheran Classical School is committed to fostering a safe space for children to achieve academic excellence and grow in Godly wisdom. For more information about enrollment options or to schedule a tour, please visit their website at First Lutheran Classic School or call (406) 549-3311.