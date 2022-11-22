Women-Owned, Unique and Local - SAJ Floral Design in Philipsburg

Sāj Floral and Lifestyle is an intentional retail floral space located in the heart of downtown Philipsburg, Montana. We specialize in wedding flowers, custom floral arrangements and unique house plants. We carry gifts for every occasion, including cards, baby items, kitchen, and housewares. We offer same-day delivery to Philipsburg, Hall, Drummond and Georgetown Lake. Place your orders early for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas, Holiday Decor, Prom, and Parties/Events or stop in for a wide variety of greeting cards, wrapping paper, candles, housewares, jewelry and unique gift items for everyone on your list. Happily serving Philipsburg, Anaconda, Drummond, Hall and The Ranch at Rock Creek, and the rest of Southwest Montana

Come visit us on Broadway in Philipsburg or online at https://sajfloraldesignco.com/