These easy homemade fudge pops are perfect for summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nothing conjures up memories more quickly than the taste of something we ate growing up. If fudge pops were your favorite summertime treat as a kid, you’ll be delighted to hear they are incredibly easy to make at home. This deliciously creamy fudge pop recipe only contains a few ingredients and is the perfect blend of cream and milk that will melt in your mouth.

To begin, you’ll need the following ingredients: cocoa powder, milk, granulated sugar, cornstarch and salt. Blend the dry ingredients together in a saucepan, then whisk in 1/2 cup of milk at a time. Simmer it until it thickens while mixing consistently. Once you see it coating the back of the spatula, it’s ready to be removed from the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract and let it cool for about 5 minutes. Pour the batter into molds and freeze for 6 hours or more. Find the complete recipe on The Kitchn.

MORE: 11 DIY Popsicle Recipes To Cool You Down This Summer

Interested in making these fudge pops but don’t have a mold? No problem. A good popsicle mold will do. Here are three highly-rated options we love:

Cool down during the next heat wave with this stylish food-grade silicone popsicle tray that’s just as easy to clean as it is to use. With an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this six-cavity tray offers non-stick performance that makes demolding quick and painless. To make more treats, just pop the Bell Dream Popsicle Mould in the dishwasher for a quick clean before you pour the next batch.

User Jami said they arrived exactly as pictured and said in a review that she’d give them a “1o out of 10.”

“Oh, I love these popsicle molds! There are so many different recipes online. Comes with a seventh popsicle stick holder and a funnel to pour in your mix, as well as a little cleaning bristle brush,” she wrote.

This kit is currently 15% off on Amazon for $10.99.

Make 10 fudge pops at a time with this BPA-free mold that’s rated as Amazon’s Choice in the Ice Pop Molds by Miaowoof category. The kit comes with a silicone tray, 50 sticks, 50 bags, a funnel and ice pop recipes. It also includes 10 reusable sticks, which are great for home use.

Amazon reviewer Ahlam liked how easy it is to get the popsicles out of the mold and how handy the plastic bags are. “The plastic bags are awesome, that way once they’re frozen you can take them out of the mold and save space in your freezer or make another batch,” he wrote. Find the product on Amazon for $22.50.

Make six popsicles at once in this compact mold design that can be reused again and again. Each Koji kit includes a base, six removable molds and six sticks with drip guards. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, reviewers scored it highly for its design, quality, and ease of use. They also liked how easy it was to clean. Since the molds are individual, users can take one out at a time. It’s available at Target for $12.99.

Will you make your own fudge pops this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.